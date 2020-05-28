Things I Like – May 29, 2020

The vinegar foot pedal at Thrasher’s

Early morning activity of a bird house

Graduation parades

People who make the best out of a bad situation

Learning from a mistake

An honest assessment

Learning a new word from a news article

Bike ride chats with my son

How a morning shower can change an outlook

Talking to a teacher about this school year

Watching kids play on the beach

