Ocean City Swiftly Adapting To Governor’s Outdoor Dining Allowance OCEAN CITY – Gov. Larry Hogan this week eased some of the COVID-19 restrictions associated with stage one of his recovery plan for the state, giving the green light for limited outdoor dining with strict safety guidelines in place.Two weeks ago, Hogan announced the implementation of stage one of his Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery… Read more »

Berlin Site Plan Review Near; Developer Plans Convenience Store, Brand Hotel BERLIN – Plans for a 7-Eleven and hotel near the intersection of Route 50 and North Main Street will be reviewed by town officials next month.At its June meeting, the Berlin Planning Commission is expected to review plans for a 7-Eleven and an 80-room hotel on the property annexed by the town last year at… Read more »

OC’s Request To Postpone Virtual Wind Hearing Denied OCEAN CITY — A virtual evidentiary hearing on the proposed change in the size of the turbines for one offshore wind farm scheduled for next week will go on as planned after the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) denied Ocean City’s request to delay the proceedings.The evidentiary hearing on the proposed change in size of… Read more »