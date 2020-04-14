Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES — Along with honoring local veterans, the annual Flags for Heroes display this year will also highlight those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A dedication ceremony planned for May 16 was canceled, but the patriotic display of several hundred flags in the field between Route 589 and the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines will still go up as planned.

“We decided that we want to go ahead with the project, because we feel people need it at this very difficult and scary time,” Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “It seems to me that this project is a perfect opportunity to thank and honor the medical professionals, police, EMTs, firefighters and teachers in our community.”

Each year, flags are placed in honor of local heroes, including servicemen and women, first responders, teachers, family members, doctors and hospital workers, or anyone who has been an inspiration.

Flag sponsorships are $50, and flags will be on display from Armed Forces Day, May 16, through Flag Day on June 14.

Gilmore said volunteers would place the flags while following the rules of social distancing.

The project is co-sponsored by Rotary Club of Ocean City/Berlin and Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

“We hope this will be a positive reminder that, even in such an unprecedented and frightening time, there are so many people in our community who inspire us each day,” Gilmore said.

For sponsorship forms, visit www.opvets.org/events/flags-for-heroes-2020. The Memorial Foundation is also seeking corporate sponsors, with sponsorship levels ranging from $250 to $2,000.

For more information, contact Cliff Berg at 302-540-2127 or email cliff0917@aol.com.