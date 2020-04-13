A snip of the State of Maryland's coronavrius website shows a new zip code breakdown.

SNOW HILL – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase locally, Commissioner Chip Bertino reminds citizens that health officials have procedures in place to respond to the pandemic.

“We are all concerned about the COVID-19 virus and what impact it is having on our community,” Bertino said. “Many have contacted me sharing their concerns and frustrations. We’ll all be glad when this is over.”

As of Monday, there were 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Worcester County, according to Maryland’s coronavirus website. The site is now breaking down the number of cases by zip code as well. There are 10 cases in the 21811 zip code

According to Bertino, the health department is notified of all positive cases of COVID-19.

“Our Communicable Disease nursing staff conducts an intensive investigation including interviewing the positive case and any contacts—who are then contacted and interviewed,” Bertino said. “The positive case and any identified contacts are then followed by our Isolation and Quarantine team until they are released from Public Health monitoring. Due to privacy regulations, no identifying information can be released regarding any positive cases or contacts.”

Bertino said the Department of Health and Human Services had privacy rules to protect health information.

“So far in Worcester County, when a work history has been identified by any of our positive cases, the management/employer has been extremely cooperative in the investigation process,” Bertino said. “The Health Department certainly recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenging time for everyone.”

The Worcester County Health Department continues to promote simple ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19, such as handwashing and social distancing. Citizens are asked to avoid crowds and stay home except for essential travel. The department recommends covering your nose and mouth with some sort of face mask if you do have to go out. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has also created a “Rumor Control” website to help the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the pandemic.

“We need to work together to ensure we get through this pandemic quickly and safely,” Bertino said.