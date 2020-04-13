Carryout portions of Easter dinner at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club are pictured. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Yacht Club on Sunday shattered its own records for delivery and carryout sales.

On Easter Sunday, the Yacht Club sold 281 family meals. Designed to feed a family of four, that means the Yacht Club fed more than 1,100 people in a single day.

Because of state mandates related to COVID-19, the restaurant temporarily moved to delivery and carryout only, on March 18. After a modest start, sales have grown each week and hit a new peak over the holiday weekend.

Ralph DeAngelus, cofounder of the Matt Ortt Companies that runs the Yacht Club, said Easter Sunday was especially gratifying.

“It was a grueling day, but the Matt Ortt management team hung in there and is immensely proud, not only of this accomplishment, but of the whole three weeks of delivery service,” DeAngelus said.

Along with setting sales records, the Ortt Companies have also made it a point to give back to the community. On Easter Sunday, the Yacht Club donated and delivered family meals to the night shift working at the Atlantic General Hospital Emergency Room.

Additionally, he said all tips received since March 18 would go to hourly staff laid off because of COVID-19.

“Our goal from day one has been to acquire $10,000 dollars in tips to give to the staff on their first day back to work,” he said. “We can’t wait to see the look on their faces when they walk through the door on their first day of work and we hand each one of them an envelope with the tip money that we earned from all these deliveries.

“We want them to know how much we appreciate and missed them, and we think this will be a great start to their summer,” DeAngelus continued. “We are absolutely confident we will hit our goal of $10,000, as the Ocean Pines residents have been so very generous.”

The Yacht Club is currently open for delivery and carryout from Wednesday through Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Orders may be made starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

To order, call 410-641-7501 or order online at http://toasttab.com/ocean-pines-yacht-club. A special menu for delivery and carryout service is available at https://www.opyachtclub.com/restaurant-menu.

“The greetings we get from Ocean Pines residents when we arrive at their door with these family meals has been heartwarming to say the least,” DeAngelus said. “Everyone has been so appreciative and generous that it has made all this work truly rewarding.

“We have our fingers crossed that this ends over the next couple of weeks and things get back to normal in May. We talk everyday of how much we can’t wait to see a filled-up deck with Great Train Robbery on stage, the tiki bar pumping out drinks, and people eating outside and dancing in the moonlight. It’s coming. We can feel it!” DeAngelus added.