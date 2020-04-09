OCEAN PINES – Two major construction projects in Ocean Pines remain on schedule and within budget.

General Manager John Viola provided progress updates on the community’s new golf clubhouse and police station at last week’s meeting of the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors. While the clubhouse is on target to be finished by May, the police station is ahead of schedule and could be completed by summer.

“We’re very excited about this building,” Viola said. “We waited a while for it.”

The police station is undergoing an expansion. The station, which makes up one end of the OPA administration building, will be enlarged by 3,700 square feet. The addition will allow for a dedicated entrance, rooms for processing, interviews and training as well as space for evidence preparation and storage. Construction of the $1.3 million addition is scheduled to be complete in September.

“I believe it will be done in the summer,” Viola said.

He also shared an update on the golf clubhouse at last week’s meeting. After years of discussion, the OPA board approved construction of the new $1.6 million clubhouse in 2019. After the old two-story clubhouse was torn down, ground was broken last fall on the single-story 7,200-square-foot building, which is being built by the Whayland Company. Viola said construction was now nearing completion, as pictures showed the facility’s community meeting room, bar, pro shop and banquet space.

Viola stressed that the accordion door included in the design would allow golf functions to take place while the community was taking advantage of the meeting space.

“Without getting in each other’s way,” he said.

He added that staff from the Matt Ortt Companies had worked with OPA regarding the building’s food service areas.

“There has been total interaction with them from day one,” he said.

Viola said the cart barn at the golf course, a project budgeted at more than $400,000 but expected to cost less when final expenses are tallied, was also now complete and ready to house golf carts.