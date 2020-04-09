SNOW HILL – County officials are asking residents and businesses to take part in an online survey related to broadband access.

The Worcester County Information Technology (WCIT) Department announced April 2 that it was seeking local participation in an online survey regarding broadband access and speed. The survey is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to bring better internet access to residents.

“First we have to understand where the greatest issues are and who is getting good service and who isn’t,” Commissioner Josh Nordstrom said. “People use many different services. Trying to figure out who’s got what is going to take participation from citizens all over the county. I encourage everyone to participate.”

According to county staff, the survey consists of just four questions and takes little time to complete. The information participants provide will remain confidential and will be used solely for the county’s broadband planning efforts. WCIT has been working with CTC Technology & Energy to test broadband access throughout Worcester County.

“This is a great opportunity to let us know whether you have access to broadband, and if you do, what your broadband speeds are and whether you’re satisfied with your existing service,” said Brian Jones, WCIT director. “We understand the urgent need for sufficient broadband coverage in Worcester County now more than ever because so many of our residents are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The findings from the survey will allow Jones and his department to identify areas in the county where coverage is sufficient, areas where it’s not sufficient and areas where there is no coverage at all.

“The answers you provide are vital to the future of broadband planning and services in Worcester County,” Jones said. “We hope that you will take the survey for yourself and encourage your friends, neighbors, and co-workers to complete the survey as well. We need all of you to make your voices heard about the broadband needs in Worcester County.”

The survey is available at http://worcesterco.speedsurvey.org.