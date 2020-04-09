Twenty-eight jail and correctional officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot and Caroline counties graduated in the 107th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy (ESCJA) operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury. Above, Worcester County jail and correctional officers are, from left, Sara E. Hetherington of the Ocean City Police Department and Taylor Q. Armstrong, Joshua R. Lockman and John P. Znamirowski of the Worcester County Jail and Detention Center. Below, Wicomico County Department of Corrections officers who graduated are, front from left, Catherine Cormier and Jason M. Hill, and, back, Monica R. Jones, Carla Y. Patterson, Miranda C. Turner and Janaya T. Ward.