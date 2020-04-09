Domestic Assault

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting his live-in girlfriend during an argument over a video game after a day of drinking.

Around 2:45 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on St. Louis Avenue for a reported domestic incident. Upon arrival, the officer met with a male individual, later identified as Cameron Zielinski, 41, of Ocean City, who had an abrasion on his nose that was bleeding, according to police reports.

Zielinski reportedly told the officer he and his girlfriend had been in a fight and that she had punched him in the face repeatedly. At first, Zielinski told police his girlfriend was angry at him because he was playing a video game called Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Zielinski then changed his story and told the officer he had told his girlfriend he wanted to break up with her and kick her out of his house.

Zielinski told police he never touched his girlfriend and was only trying to defend himself during the altercation. According to police reports, the residence was littered with beer cans and Zielinski exhibited signs of intoxication.

The officer interviewed the girlfriend who reportedly told police she had been drinking since 8 a.m. on the day prior. She reportedly told police around 5 p.m. on the day prior, Zielinski had thrown her to the ground and kicked her in the ribs during an argument. According to police reports, the victim showed the officer a red mark on the right side of her torso where Zielinski had allegedly kicked her.

The victim told police she retreated to her bedroom and locked the door at that point. The victim reportedly told police around 2 a.m., Zielinski had the volume on the television blaring and she yelled through the door for him to turn it down. At that point, Zielinski forced the bedroom door open and allegedly assaulted the victim again, grabbing her by the wrists and pushing her.

The victim acknowledged she struck Zielinski in the face while they were struggling. The victim had red marks on her wrists and abrasions on her arms from the second alleged assault. Zielinski was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Hotel Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on assault charges last month after allegedly throwing a plastic bottle at her husband during a domestic incident at a resort hotel.

Around 8:45 p.m. on March 21, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel on 32nd Street for a reported domestic incident. Front desk staff had reportedly called 911 to report a male and a female in a second-floor room were arguing loudly and staff heard a male voice yelling, “hit me again,” in addition to the sound of objects being thrown around the room, according to police reports.

A front desk staffer followed the sound of the disturbance to the second-floor room and then went back down to the lobby to call 911. OCPD officers arrived and took an elevator to the second floor. The officers could reportedly hear the two individuals yelling from the elevator.

OCPD officers knocked on the door and it was answered about 20 seconds later by the female involved in the incident, identified as Janeth Sanders, 51, of Tobyhanna, Pa. Inside the room, officers observed multiple bottles of alcohol and various carryout food containers. OCPD officers questioned Sanders, who was sharing the room with her husband of 10 years, and she reportedly told police the couple had just been talking and “we’re not hurting each other,” according to police reports.

The officers told Sanders they could hear the loud argument from down the hall and told her they had heard a male voice yelling “hit me again.” Sanders told police the couple was just having a disagreement and what they heard might have been the sound of her crushing a plastic cup out of frustration.

Officers separated the couple and interviewed them individually. The husband was reportedly upset and told police the couple had been arguing and that Sanders had thrown a water bottle at him, striking him in the nose. According to police reports, the victim had blood on his nose and there were blood droplet stains on the white sheets on the bed. The victim said the alleged assault with the bottle had occurred about an hour before police arrived.

However, Sanders told the officers the couple had been arguing, but no physical altercation had occurred. Instead, Sanders told police the cut on her husband’s nose occurred when he scratched a pimple. Based on the evidence and testimony, OCPD officers determined Sanders was the primary aggressor, resulting in a second-degree assault charge.