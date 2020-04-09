Dorothy Ann Brown

BERLIN — Dorothy Ann Brown, from Ocean City, went to join our lord in eternal life on April 3, 2020 bravely and peacefully.

Mama Dot, as everyone loved to call her, was born in Ocean City on Feb. 6, 1935 to her parents who were waiting for her in heaven, Maurice and Ann Ludlam. Mama Dot loved everyone she met; she did not know a stranger. She loved all creatures, great and small and lived her life humbly, quietly, and compassionately. She loved to crochet, plant flowers, study the bible, cook the world’s best fried chicken and listen to old country and gospel music. She worked for many years at the Bayside Skillet in Ocean City and held a close friendship with the owners Becky and Peter. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John “Marlin” Brown, her brother Allan Ludlam and her beloved Uncle Allen Bergman and Aunt Florence Defressine. She is survived by her three sons and one daughter, Kevin Brown and his wife Bonnie of Snow Hill, Steven Brown and his wife Darlene of Berlin, John “Jack” Brown and his wife Jeramie of the Philippines and Stacy Pixley and her husband Marc of Pocomoke City. She is also survived by her brother, Phil Ludlam and his wife Betty, and brother Sam Ludlam both of Ocean City. In addition, she is survived by brother Richard “Dick” Ludlam and his wife Judy of Winter Park, Fla. and her beautiful sister Shirley Phillips of Berlin. She also was blessed with many grandchildren whom she loved dearly and were such a joy in her life, Keith Brown and his wife Annette, Kimberly Smith and her significant other Chelle, Travis Knight and his wife Jenna, Travis Brown, Ashley Brown, Sita Murphy, Cory Murphy and his wife Kristen, Sajel Brown, John Marlin, Caitlyn Pixley and Adam Pixley. Mama Dot was also blessed with the love of so many great grandchildren, Kiera, Kaleb, Ian, Cooper, Alana, Owen, Jayden, Bella, Andrea, John, and most recently little Ayden. She was also so well loved by so very many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends like Debbie Boblett, Kathy Castro, and Carolyn Walls.

What a beautiful life to have lived that there are not enough pages to write all the names of those who loved her so very much and she loved them all in return. The world has certainly lost an angel on this earth and the family knows many would like to join us in honoring her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Worcester County Humane Society on their website or to PO Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

