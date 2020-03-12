BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s winter sports teams were honored last week with post-season awards including an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Award for girls’ varsity basketball coach Brian McDermott.

McDermott was named ESIAC Girls’ Winter Sports Coach of the Year after leading the Mallards to a 15-4 record this season. Named to the ESIAC All-Conference team were C.C. Lizas, Carly Hoffman, Lily Baeurle and Emily Copeland. Named to the ESIAC Boys All-Conference team were Mason Brown, Ryan Cronin and Brice Richins.

For the boys’ varsity basketball team, Mason Brown was named most valuable player, Michael Wehberg was named most improved and Ryan Cronin earned the coach’s award. Austin Cannon was named MVP of the boys’ junior varsity basketball team, while Ayush Battra was named most improved and Jordan Willey earned the coach’s award. The varsity team had an streaky season during which they won four in a row at one point and lost four in a row at another to finish 10-9.

For the girls’ varsity basketball team, Carly Hoffman was named MVP, Sumira Sehgal was named most improved and Maddy Shanahan earned the coach’s award. For the girls’ junior varsity basketball team, Ava Nally was named MVP, Kathy Zhang was named most improved and Annie Carter earned the coach’s award. The Worcester girls went 15-4 on the season and reached the ESIAC championship game before falling to Delmarva Christian.

For the girls’ varsity cheerleading team, Baylie Holmes was named most spirited, Olivia Mattingly was named most improved and Hana Miller earned the coach’s award.