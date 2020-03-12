BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity basketball teams were well-represented on the All-Bayside South Conference teams announced this week including Player of the Year honors for senior guard Drew Haueisien.

Hauseisen averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds during a season in which he was team leader for Decatur’s 13-10 team and was named Bayside Conference Player of the Year. Haueisen also collected his milestone career 1,000th point during the season. The Wicomico boys went unbeaten in conference play, earning Bayside Coach of the Year honors for legendary Butch Waller.

Joining Haueisen on the All-Bayside South Conference First Team were Christian Waters of Crisfield, Nigel Houston of Bennett, and Tawain Hardy, Antwan Wilson and Jayson Handy of Wicomico. Seahawks Da’Cameron McAfee, Theo Hobbs and Jalen Planter also received All-Bayside South honorable mention.

The Bayside South Girls’ All Conference honors were also announced this week. Bennett’s Peanut Smullen was named Player of the Year, while Parkside’s Warren White was named conference Coach of the Year.

Decatur’s Nadia Bullock was named All-Bayside South First Team. She was joined on the first team by Smullen, Amanda Ballard of Parkside, Leyanna Pettit of Wicomico and Tierra Thomas of Pocomoke. Decatur’s Mayah Garner was named All-Bayside South second team, while Sarah Engle and Jessica Janney received honorable mention.