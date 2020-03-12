Decatur’s Canham, Poist Named Premier Driving Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School freshman Natalie Canham and Richard Poist (both swimming) were named Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. Canham and Poist are pictured with Assistant Principal Dr. Curtis Bunting and Premier Driving School representative Geri Riden.