Stephen Decatur High Academic Team Takes First Place

The Stephen Decatur High School Academic Team took first place in the Eastern Shore Academic Invitational Tournament on March 6. The team coasted through competition, going undefeated and outscoring opponents 995-655. Pictured, back from left, are Charlotte Vit, Jacob Vanderwerff, Grayson Wolf and advisor Belinda Sawyer; and, front, Erin Trask, Bradley Moore, Rina Dirickson and Maxwell Ewancio. Submitted Photos