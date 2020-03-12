Things I Like – March 13, 2020

Experiencing southern hospitality

Vertical business cards

A night out with my wife and friends

Not using a snow shovel this winter

When free shipping turns out to be just that

Dustin Hoffman in ‘Rain Man’

Having a buffer day before work/school after a vacation

Walking to dinner in Berlin

Showing my kids new places

People watching in hotel lobbies

When power outages are short

