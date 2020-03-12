BERLIN – The onset of spring is expected to continue the influx of new businesses in Berlin.

Along with the recent additions of Beach Gypsy and West and West, East & Main Shore Supply, The Buzz Meadery, The Globe and Pop’s Kitchen will all join the local business community in the coming months.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the season,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director said. “There are so many exciting things happening in Berlin.”

East & Main, a men’s apparel and gift store, will open this weekend in the former location of Runaway Tide General Store. The shop, designed to give off a “man cave” feel, features clothes as well as a variety of party games, grilling supplies and drink mixes. Proprietor Mike Cosman said he and his wife already had Patty Jeans Boutique in Berlin and had noticed how many men accompanied their wives on shopping trips. They’d toyed with the concept of a men’s shop for some time when they heard of the departure of Runaway Tide.

“We had the idea in our heads,” Cosman said. “It kind of happened quickly but these spots go fast.”

On Broad Street, Burley Oak Brewery’s Bryan Brushmiller is working to have The Globe open by May.

“That space just can’t be empty any longer,” he said.

Brushmiller said that while the facility will continue to be known as The Globe, it will have more of a focus on music and events than it did in the past. He’s building an entertainment list now that features a variety of live music as well as some of the acts popular at The Globe in the past.

As far as the food, Brushmiller is envisioning a fast-casual barbecue menu.

“It’s affordable and approachable,” he said.

According to Wells, other businesses coming to town in the near future include The Buzz Meadery and Pop’s Kitchen. Bob and Kelli Beck, operators of the popular DeNovo’s in Ocean Pines, will open Pop’s Kitchen on Gay Street. Brett Hines is working to open The Buzz Meadery, which will incorporate local honey and fruit into its meads. It will be located behind Pitt Stop on Route 113.