Windmill Creek Vineyard CEO Brittany Mariner is pictured with the new release. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery has announced the release of its new 2019 Viognier, the sixth wine release for the operation.

Marylanders searching for quality, dry wines will want to try this new, impressive white, according to Brittany Mariner, CEO of Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery.

“We chose to bring in Viognier fruit grown in Lodi, Calif. The hot, dry California climate allows this variety to mature on the vine and develop its distinctive aromas and full body that are traditional in the variety,” she said,

Windmill Creek is earning an early reputation for solid, dry and off dry whites and crowd-pleasing reds. Mariner describes the take on Viognier as “floral on the nose with hints of orange and honeysuckle in the full mid-palate and a bold, spicy finish.”

“Our location, close to the beach on the Eastern Shore makes it a challenge to grow quality fruit. Most grape varietals grow best in locations with some elevation and low humidity,” Mariner said. “Here at the beach, we’re dealing with flat ground and humid conditions for much of the growing season and high water tables.”

Windmill Creek currently has about 2,500 Grüner Veltliner vines on their

twelve acre property. They are working with local experts researching other white wine varieties that are disease resistant and tolerant of the local climate to choose new varieties for future expansion of their vineyards.

“We are fortunate to be able to source excellent fruit from all over the country to allow us to make exceptional wines like this year’s Viognier,” said Mariner.

The new Viognier is available to taste and purchase along with all wine offerings at the winery located just outside of Berlin near Ocean Pines.

Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery was established in 2018 at what was the Mariner family farm estate since the early 1920’s.