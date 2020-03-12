7 Worcester Ballers Named To ESIAC All-Conference Teams

Seven Worcester Prep basketball players were named last week to the ESIAC All-Conference teams. Pictured from left are C.C. Lizas, Carly Hoffman, Emily Copeland, Lily Baeurle, Brice Richins, Mason Brown and Ryan Cronin.

