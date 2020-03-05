Worcester Republican Women Donate $400 To Diakonia

The Republican Women of Worcester County present a check for $400 to Diakonia to support efforts in providing emergency and transitional housing and counseling and assistance to its guests. Pictured, receiving the check is Bee Miller, executive director of Diakonia on the left, and Vera Beck, RWWC chair for Caring for America.