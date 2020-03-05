Decatur Surfriders Participate In Hill Day

The Stephen Decatur High School Surfriders organization participated in Hill Day in Washington, D.C. where they lobbied for legislation to support coastal protection and preservation. The SDHS Surfriders host several activities throughout the year that inspire environmental conservation including a grounds clean-up and a campaign to add to the list of local ocean-friendly restaurants. Pictured are SDHS Surfrider Co-Advisor Amanda Krantz, Alexandra Russell, Landon Pryor, Alyssa Romano, Luke Davis, Kyler Stubblebine, Emily Hyatt and Co-Advisor Mandi Wells. Submitted Photos