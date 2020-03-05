Christopher Cy Jarman

OCEAN CITY — Christopher Cy Jarman, age 62, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at his home.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James and Beatrice Hall Jarman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Anna Rozell Jarman, and children, Melanie Noelle Jarman and Stacy Lynn Jarman, both of Ocean City, and Abby Lauren Miller and her husband K.C., of Pittsville. There are two grandchildren, Emersyn Beatrice Englar and Sawyer Jane Miller. Also surviving are two brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were two sisters.

Chris was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and was employed by Bunting Construction for over 30 years. He was a devoted family man.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, March 1 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to John H. Burbage, Jr. Cancer Center, 9707 Healthway Dr. Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Shirley Anne Pilchard

POCOMOKE — Shirley Anne (Watson) Pilchard, 84, of Pocomoke, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Guiding Hands Assisted Living Facility in Berlin with her family at her side from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on July 12, 1935 in Salisbury, she was the elder daughter of Maurice Elwood Watson and Francis Louise (Taylor) Watson. She was raised in Berlin and attended Worcester County public schools there. She later attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va. and Bard-Avon School in Baltimore.

On June 28, 1958, she married the love of her life, Mark Obed Pilchard, a farmer and politician from Klej Grange, where they spent their married life as partners in politics and business until his death in 1989 when she was appointed to finish his term in the Maryland House of Delegates. She continued her public service by serving on various boards including Atlantic General Hospital and the Lower Shore Tourism Center. She had been a member of the Nassawango Country Club and the Worcester County Garden Club. She loved creating a beautiful home and gardens for her family.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Alan, and his husband C. Steven White of San Francisco, Calif. and Gary Watson and his wife Janet Whitfield Pilchard, of Pocomoke; two grandchildren Daniel Mark Pilchard of Pocomoke and Madeline Claire Pilchard, a student at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif.; a sister, Linda Watson Pruitt and husband Dale Pruitt of Berlin; her nephew Greg Pruitt and his wife Kristen and their son Avery of Ocean Pines and their daughter Heather of Michigan; and her beloved Sheltie, Polly.

In accordance with her wishes, there was a graveside service on Thursday, March 5 at at the Goodwill Methodist Cemetery at 2054 Boston Rd. Pocomoke. Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. The website is CureALZ.org. (100% of your donation goes to research). Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .

Catherine Anne Jerrell

BISHOPVILLE — Catherine Anne Jerrell, age 83, died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

She was born in Baltimore and spent most of her life as a resident of Pasadena before moving to Ocean City. She was the daughter of the late John Raymond Bahlman and Catherine Fischer Bahlman. She is survived by her beloved, George John Berglund; and children, Rachel Jerrell (Ena), Colette J. Dodson (John Lanman), Arnold Jerrell (Julie) and daughter-in-law Christine Jerrell. She was preceded in death by her son, Victor Jerrell, and niece, DeAnna Heagy. Also survived by her sister, Olive Baillargeon (Roger), and niece, Deborah Eren (Fer).

She was the loving grandmother (Omi) to Catherine Margaret Oltman, Nowell Jerrell Spindler (Chris), Jason Jerrell, Olivia Jerrell and Naomi Jerrell; loving great-grandmother to Catherine Mae Oltman and Charlotte Spindler; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; and special person to George’s extended family. As an organ donor, the Jerrell family would like to acknowledge that Catherine gave the most precious gift anyone could give — the gift to donate life.

Catherine was a graduate of Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore. She had been employed as an elementary school teacher at St. Jane Frances School in Pasadena. She was a member of St. Jane Frances Catholic Church and St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, the Ocean City Marlin Club and the Ocean City Elks Club. As an artist, she enjoyed painting, working with stained glass and crocheting.

On Saturday, March 7, a memorial gathering will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at Gonce Funeral Home in Riviera Beach followed by a mass at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Hospice of Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, Md. 21122 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland.

Shirley F. Kirwan

ELLICOTT CITY — On Feb. 28, 2020, Shirley F. Kirwan (nee Fritz) passed away.

She was the beloved wife of Thomas E. Kirwan; devoted mother of T. Wayne Kirwan (Adele) and Gail Lynn Kirwan; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Erin Rush, Kristopher Wayne Kirwan and Kelly Ann Risolo; and loving great-grandmother of Thomas Anthony Risolo, Charlotte Annmarie Kirwan, Emily Ann Risolo and Cooper John Kirwan.

The family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke’s Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, on Friday, 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.