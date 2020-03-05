WEST OCEAN CITY – The owners of an iconic resort establishment are bringing years of experience in the hospitality industry to Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar.On March 4, Pickles Pub proprietors Justin and Brittney Acita took ownership of Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar in West Ocean City.Located on Golf Course Road, the small neighborhood restaurant… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — A bill strengthening the resort’s motorized special event zone legislation, including, for the first time, certain offenses for which violators could be arrested, had a spirited hearing in a Senate committee this week.After yet another troublesome unsanctioned motorized special event last September, resort officials promised everything was on the table in terms… Read more »
SNOW HILL – A text amendment approved by county officials this week is expected to allow redevelopment of Mad Fish, the West Ocean City restaurant destroyed in a fire last summer, to move forward.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a text amendment to ease parking requirements in the commercial marine district…. Read more »
SNOW HILL – The mayors of Worcester County’s four municipalities this week called for the formation of a task force to study EMS funding concerns.Berlin Mayor Gee Williams told the Worcester County Commissioners this week that the mayors had met to discuss the need for additional funding for emergency medical services. They asked the commissioners… Read more »