Worcester Republican Hold February Luncheon At OP Yacht Club

by
Worcester Republican Hold February Luncheon At OP Yacht Club

The Republican Women of Worcester County held its February luncheon meeting at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. The guest speaker was Corine Frank, executive director of the Maryland Republican Party.  Pictured, from left, are Beth Rodier, president RWWC; Frank; and Sandy Zitzer, first vice president RWWC.