Things I Like – March 6, 2020

Snow Hill’s annual oyster roast

That Island Creamery is back open in Berlin

Short phone conversations

When both kids wake up on their own for school

Mexican food leftovers

Taking off a tie

Seeing horse and deer during an Assateague visit

Hearing about college from students coming back to the area

Paying for big, heavy crabs

Spare time on a weekend

A hotel shower with great water pressure

