SNOW HILL – The approval of alcoholic beverage licenses for Alley Oops Midtown and Sinepuxent Brewing Company highlighted a meeting of the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) this week.

The board granted a beer, wine and liquor license request for Alley Oops Midtown in the former location of OC Brewing Company as well as a Class D beer and wine license request for Sinepuxent Brewing Company on Route 611. The board also approved the transfer of the Sello’s Italian Oven license to Brittney Acita, known for her and husband’s ownership of Pickles Pub, and the transfer of the license associated with Alex’s Italian Restaurant, as it is set to become Mulligan’s Restaurant again.

While the board approved the license for Alley Oops, it was only after extensive discussion regarding an outdoor seating area next to Coastal Highway. Alley Oops’ Chris Reda told the board that the restaurant would be modeled after the location in north Ocean City, with games and mini bowling on one side and a large dining area on the other side. At the former OC Brewing Company site though, the restaurant’s connections wanted a large outdoor seating area next to Coastal Highway. They proposed more than 100 seats and a tiki bar within an enclosed area protected by bollards and fencing.

BLC members, however, were quick to express concern about the plan.

“I’m really struggling with the bar there,” BLC member Charles Nichols said. “I’m thinking about public safety.”

BLC member Reese Cropper III agreed and said he didn’t want to see people congregating at a bar that close to the highway.

“For some reason people when they drink go crazy,” he said.

Reda said the bar was needed as a service bar aside from being open to the public. He suggested adjusting the proposed fencing to address the board’s concerns. Partner Marc McFaul added that both Alley Oops and Ropewalk had a history of being good neighbors and not causing noise problems.

“I’m not saying you haven’t done a good job,” Nichols said, adding that a tiki bar so close to Coastal Highway was a safety concern. He added that other establishments in Ocean City with outdoor seating near the highway did not have tiki bars there.

Reda and McFaul agreed to move the bar inside and the board approved the license request, limiting outdoor seating to 60 people.

Other changes approved by the BLC this week included the addition of a gazebo bar to the Bayside Skillet and plans from the Princess Royale Hotel to replace an outdoor hot tub area with a tiki bar.