BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team stayed on a major roll last weekend, collecting seven individual regional championships and sending 11 wrestlers to the state championships this weekend.

After collecting a second straight state team championship and their third Bayside Conference title in four years last month, the Seahawks have moved into the individual championship phase of the season and the accolades keep pouring in. At the state regional championships last weekend at North Caroline High School, Decatur placed 11 wrestlers in the top four out of 14 weight classes including seven individual regional championships, two second-place finishes and two fourth-place finishes.

At 113, Shamar Baines earned a first-round bye and beat Logan Unkart of Queen Anne’s in the second round. Baines then beat Stephen Broad of Kent Island in the semifinals and Dazheem Emory of Cambridge-South Dorchester in the championship.

At 120, Jagger Clapsadle earned a first-round bye and beat Godfred Acheampong of Harford Tech in the second round. Clapsadle then beat Kyle Pulket of Patterson Mill in the semifinals and Tae Gowe of St. Michael’s in the championship.

At 132, Nico D’Amico earned a first-round bye and beat Pierce Courtalis in the second round. D’Amico then beat Reilly McIntyre of North Caroline in the semifinals and Jack Mulligan of Kent Island in the championship.

At 145, Noah Reho earned a first-round bye and beat Gabe Yiannakis of Kent County in the second round. Reho beat Eric Smith of Queen Anne’s in the semifinals and Rhian Silsley of North Caroline in the championship.

After a first-round bye at 160, James Parana beat Nathan Weller of Patterson Mill in the second round. Parana then beat Snow Hill’s Clayton Gaskill in the semifinals and Joe Colony of Kent Island in the championship.

At 170, Micah Bourne earned a first-round bye and beat Eric Neutzling of Patterson Mill in the second round. Bourne then beat Michael Sweigart of Havre de Grace in the semifinals and Eli Sellinger of Parkside in the finals to win the championship.

At 195, after a first-round bye, Johnny Hofman baet Ross Nasser of North Caroline in the second round and Will Longhurst of Kent Island in the semifinals. Hofman then beat Connor Morton of Patterson Mill in the final to win the championship.

After a first-round bye at 138, Kyle Elliott beat Parkside’s Matt Lewis and Hunter Charles of Queen Anne’s to reach the finals. Elliott fell to Easton’s Maximus Bentley in the final and finished second in the bracket.

After a first-round bye at 152, Alex Koulikov beat Mason Lambert of Colonel Richardson in the second round and Cameron Pires of Fallston in the semifinals to reach the championship. Koulikov fell to Gavin Lloyd of Havre de Grace in the championship and finished second.

At 106, Logan Intrieri beat Aaron Leggett of Wicomico in the second round, but fell to Cruz Cespedes of North Harford in the semifinals. Intrieri then beat Jack Hooks of Kent Island, but lost to Colin Honaker of Bohemian Manor to finish fourth.

At 182, D.J. Taylor beat Aiden Gregory of Mardela in his first bout, but fell to Theodore Stinson of North Harford in the semifinals. Taylor then beat David Van Wie of Kent Island, but fell to Nathan David of Perryville to finish fourth.

The Seahawks remarkable 2019-2020 campaign will culminate this weekend with the 2A-1A state championships at the Show Place Arena in Prince George’s County. Decatur is sending a school-record 11 wrestlers to the state individual championships.