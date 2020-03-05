The La Dolce Vita Soccer Club from Baltimore won the Adult Co-Rec Division title during the first weekend of the annual St. Patrick’s Tournament at Northside Park last weekend. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The first leg of the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament is in the books after a full slate of action last weekend with a full slate of action culminating in championships in three divisions.

For over three decades, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament at Northside Park. The event for years played out over four weekends in February and March, but because the tournament grew by leaps and bounds, the younger age brackets were split off to become the Ocean City Indoor Cup, which wrapped up last week, and the older divisions remained as the St. Patrick’s Tournament.

The tournament got underway last weekend with the adult co-rec division, the men’s over-30 division and the women’s over-30 division. In the adult co-rec division, it was La Dolce Vita from Baltimore taking the championship. La Dolce Vita also won the title in the women’s over-30 division, beating the Gulls of Salisbury in the championship game. In the men’s over-30 division, it was the Over Turdy Club from Elkton beating NCW of Bel Air in the title game.

During the weekend of March 13-15, the signature men’s and women’s open divisions featuring teams of players over 18 will be held. During the two-weekend tournament, games will be played practically around the clock at host Northside Park in Ocean City culminating with championships on Sundays in each division.