28th/127th St. Pit & Pub
410-289-2020
443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (28th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays:
Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Feb. 29:
Beach Lacrosse Fundraiser
w/Uprizing
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday,
Feb. 28 & 29:
First Class
Fridays & Saturday:
DJ Dusty
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Feb. 28:
Bobby Wilkinson
Wednesday, March 4:
Kevin Poole
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Feb. 28:
DJ Greg, DJ RobCee
Saturday, Feb. 29:
The Loop,
DJ Groove
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 28:
DJ BK, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29:
DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Tuesdays: Bingo w/Blake Haley
Saturday, Feb. 29:
The Stringbuzzards
Sundays: Trivia w/DJ Bigler
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 29:
Side Project, 2 p.m.,
DJ Billy T, 9 p.m.
Sundays & Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Wednesday, March 4:
Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Feb. 28:
Dave Hawkins,
On The Edge
Saturday, Feb. 28:
Dave Sherman, Tranzfusion
Thursday, March 5: Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Feb. 28: DJ BK
Saturday, Feb. 29: Classic Vibe
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Feb. 28:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Feb. 29:
Andrew Robear
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Wednesdays & Sundays:
Beats By Skyler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Feb. 28: DJ Tuff,
Shake, Shake, Shake
Saturday, Feb. 29: John McNutt Band,
Kono Nation, Stellar Mojo,
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz