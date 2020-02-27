Health Coach Speaks At DAR Meeting

Bob Younglove, a certified health coach, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Younglove spoke about the development of willpower to change old, unhealthy habits into new habits that maintain wellness and vitality while working to prevent future diseases. He is pictured with Vice Regent Janet Simpson and Regent Gail Weldin.