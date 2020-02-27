Things I Like – February 28, 2020

Lunch on the water

Disney+

A drama-free decision

T-shirts from places no longer in business

The feel of a ski lodge

Self-adhesive envelopes

Skiing while it’s snowing

Thankful types

A surprising twist at the end of a book

Seeing my kids playing outside together

Smelling breakfast from bed

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.