Open Houses Of The Week – February 28, 2020

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN CITY
12920 Carmel Ave
Unit #6
The Plantations
Sat 10-4
4BR/4.5BA/4230SF
New Construction
Daniel Clayland
Coldwell Banker
410-726-5108

LEWES
Valley View Lane
The Ridings at Rehoboth
Sun 1-3
3BR/2BA/1810SF
2013 Ranch Home
Eric Hoffer
Coldwell Banker
302-313-9969