ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Having second thoughts could be a good thing, even if you’re determined to go through with your plans. You might find it worthwhile to take a fresh look at how things have been set up.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Financial matters could continue to be a problem until you’re able to straighten out some of the more pesky situations. Once that happens, the rest should be easier to unsnarl.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Family matters once again take center stage, and should be dealt with competently and quickly. And, again, insist on others taking on their fair share of the responsibilities.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your creative pursuits seem to be running into a roadblock. But rather than blame outside factors, look within to see if you might be holding back your efforts for some reason.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Keep that keen Cat’s Eye focused on relevant aspects of this new situation in your life. Don’t be distracted by trivial matters. You need the pertinent facts before making a decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): As much as you prefer doing things on your own, continue to accept help if you still need to resolve the problem affecting your project. Some cheerful news is about to come your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): While you might begrudge the added time it will take to get your project from point A to B to C, etc., you could benefit from the facts that will emerge over this expanded time span.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Regarding your workplace suggestions, be prepared to produce the facts to counter reactions from skeptics who feel your approach is unreasonable or even impossible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Savvy Sagittarians will look for work-related answers on their own rather than rely on unproved assumptions. It might take more time to do so, but the payoff is worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your aspects continue to favor family issues, with special emphasis this week on changes in and around your home. Get everyone to suggest what he or she would like to see done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A matter you thought had been settled might still produce surprises. Best advice: Continue to gather facts to bolster your position just in case you need to produce them quickly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): While your instincts are usually right when discerning ‘twixt truth and deception, you could benefit from doing more research on the new “prospect” that you’ve been pitched.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your wisdom is only matched by your generosity, making you the sort of friend everyone hopes to have.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.