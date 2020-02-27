Decatur NJROTC Have Annual Inspection With Worcester County Sheriff

Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli is pictured with Stephen Decatur High School NJROTC members PO3 Elijah Wiltbank, Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Miller, Ensign Zachary Fuchsluger, Lieutenant Commander Jacob Fuchsluger, Ensign Nick Cardamone, Lieutenant Junior Grade Taylor Takacs and PO3 Maggie Herd after an annual inspection on Feb. 19.