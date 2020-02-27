Worcester Students Learn To Make Dumplings In Mandarin Language Class

During the month of February, Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) students shared the love of language through their French, Mandarin and Spanish classes.  As part of her lesson on the Chinese New Year, the most important holiday in Chinese speaking countries, Mandarin teacher Ashley Lin taught her students how to make Dumplings (or jiǎozi in Mandarin). Dumplings symbolize longevity and wealth and are a traditional must-eat food on Chinese New Year’s Eve. Pictured, from left, are Lin, Linley Hill and Kathy Zhang.