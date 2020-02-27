Repaving Efforts In OC Running Ahead Schedule; Mild Weather Keeps Projects Moving OCEAN CITY — With city crews steam-rolling through planned street repaving projects this offseason, an opportunity has arisen to continue to push forward and knock out a significant area this spring in advance of the coming season.During a larger discussion this week about widening the sidewalks in the ocean block between 118th Street and 130th… Read more »

Ocean City Continues To Explore Tax Incentives For Year-Round Residents OCEAN CITY — Resort officials renewed the debate this week about encouraging more year-round residents through relaxing fees associated with new construction or creating other incentives including potential property tax relief.For the last year or so, the Mayor and Council have heard concerns from property owners and potential homebuilders about the rising cost of developing…

Berlin Seeking Bids To Outsource Trash, Recycling Collections BERLIN – Town officials are exploring the possibility of outsourcing trash collection.Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood said this week that the town would be issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to get pricing from companies that could handle the town's trash and recycling collection."I want to explore it to see if there are any cost savings,"…