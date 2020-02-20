Decatur’s Drew Haueisen last week reached his milestone 1,000th career point during a win over Bennett. Pictured above, Haueisen was honored along with family, teammates and coaches. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team split two games this week, but the big news is Seahawk Drew Haueisen collected his milestone 1,000th career point.

The Seahawks beat Bennett, 73-66, last Friday at home as Haueisen collected his 1,000th career point. Haueisen entered the contest needing just two points to reach the milestone and made quick work of hitting the mark. The game was paused to celebrate the accomplishment. Haueisen has led the Seahawks on both ends of the court all season.

Back in action on Tuesday, Decatur fell to Easton, 68-66, in close won to drop to 11-10 on the season. The Seahawks played Parkside at home on Thursday on Senior Night in a game played too late to be included in this edition.