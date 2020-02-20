BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team dropped a pair of games this week to fall to 13-6 on the season.

The Seahawks fell to Bennett, 62-43, last Thursday, ending a stretch during which they won six out of seven contests. Back in action on Tuesday, the Decatur girls fell to Easton, 57-28, on the road. The Seahawks will face Crisfield at home on Friday on Senior Night.