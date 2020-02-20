Decatur Girls Fall to Bennett, Easton

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team dropped a pair of games this week to fall to 13-6 on the season.

The Seahawks fell to Bennett, 62-43, last Thursday, ending a stretch during which they won six out of seven contests. Back in action on Tuesday, the Decatur girls fell to Easton, 57-28, on the road. The Seahawks will face Crisfield at home on Friday on Senior Night.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.