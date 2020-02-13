SALISBURY – School system officials reappointed Superintendent Donna Hanlin to another four-year term this week.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Board of Education voted unanimously to reappoint Dr. Donna Hanlin July 1 to another four-year term as superintendent of Wicomico County Public Schools.

Bill Chambers, president and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, and Mike Dunn, president and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee, threw their support behind Hanlin’s reappointment.

“As someone who’s been all over the state of Maryland in my career, we are fortunate to have one of the top education leaders in the United States at the helm of this school system, and she needs to continue in that leadership role as long as she wants to,” Chambers said. “I would urge reappointment by the board.”

Dunn noted the many things Hanlin had done for the school system and the community.

“This is the best superintendent we’ve had in Wicomico County in a generation,” he said. “Leadership is nothing to be taken for granted, and these last couple of months have shown how important leadership is.”

Dunn also recognized Hanlin for supporting both the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Salisbury Committee as both organizations spearheaded efforts to create the Wicomico County Education Foundation.

“We did that in no small part because of who the superintendent was,” he said. “Things happen for a reason. We think there are the right people in the right places and in the right times in our community, and Dr. Hanlin certainly sits as one of those members.”

In a statement this week, officials noted increases in high school graduation rates, kindergarten readiness and teacher retention as part of Hanlin’s Imagine 2022 vision plan for the school system.

“I am honored to have been appointed to a second term as Superintendent of Wicomico County Public Schools,” Hanlin said. “The ongoing support of the Board, our staff and the confidence of the community energizes me to continue to lead our public schools. Together we have made great progress, but we still have work to do to accomplish the goals established in Imagine 2022 to benefit our students and our community. I am excited to see what can be accomplished in Wicomico Public Schools in the future.”