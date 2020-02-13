Shorebirds Community Fund Donate $25K To Wicomico Recreation & Parks’ Field 7 1/2 Initiative

The Delmarva Shorebirds Community Fund presented a $25,000 donation to Wicomico Recreation & Parks’ Field 7 ½ initiative. Field 7 ½ is designed to provide individuals with physical or mental disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. With a location between existing fields 7 and 8 at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, Field 7 ½ will become the hub facility for Challenger Little League on the Eastern Shore and include other special needs programs. Pictured above are Steve Miller, director of Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism, and Chris Bitters, general manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds. Submitted Photos