Mixed-Use Project Proposed For Dormant Berlin Site BERLIN – Plans for a mixed-use development at the intersection of Route 346 and Route 818 are moving ahead.Developer John Derrickson presented the Berlin Planning Commission with a concept plan for two buildings that would house retail space and apartments on the long-vacant lot across from Cheers. Though the project will return for site plan… Read more »

Officials Rally For Safety Changes At Two Berlin Intersections BERLIN – Within hours of a fatal accident at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street last week, local officials expressed their commitment to pursuing safety improvements.Sen. Mary Beth Carozza has reached out to Maryland’s State Highway Administration (SHA) and Berlin’s elected officials agreed to draft a letter outlining their concerns regarding the… Read more »

Council Unwilling To Help Fund Inflatable Race Event If Held In West OC OCEAN CITY — The desire to rebrand the area as a sports marketing destination collided this week with the provincial divide between Ocean City and Worcester County over a conditional approval for a special event in West Ocean City.The Ocean City Council had before it on Tuesday a request for a one-time, seed-money contribution of… Read more »