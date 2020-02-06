Thanks to the generosity of Worcester Prep parents Jennifer and Jason Ludt, a grant from the WPS Parents Association and an expanded budget, the new WPS Virtual Reality Club received cutting edge equipment. The new hardware includes the coveted Oculus Quest headsets, accessories for adaptation, storage/maintenance, and an Insta360 Evo 3D-360-degree camera. The VR equipment allows students to visit remote museums, travel through time, tour distant realms, experience career paths first-hand, and conduct labs with other students and professionals across the planet. Left, at a $3,540 check presentation are Cayden Wallace, Parker Tingle, Meeta Agarwal, Parents’ Association V.P. Courtney Baeurle, Parents’ Association President Mary Beth Hebert, Cooper Ludt, Amna Iqbal, Jason Todorov, Arnav Sehgal, Brody Bushnell, Middle/Upper School technology teacher Nancy Raskauskas, Jennifer Ludt and Ian Lewis. Right, eager students opening their donations are Cooper Ludt, Amna Iqbal, Arnav Sehgal and Jason Todorov. Submitted Photos