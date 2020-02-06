Fatal Accident In Berlin BERLIN – A Parsonsburg man died in a collision on Route 113 in Berlin Thursday morning.Parsonsburg resident Johnnie Derrickson, 73, was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street in Berlin.According to the Berlin Police Department, Derrickson, who was driving a Chevy S10, was crossing Route… Read more »

Route 90 Lane Closures Expected Next Week OCEAN CITY — Overnight lane closures are expected on Route 90 next week as State Highway Administration (SHA) crews perform maintenance and repairs along the corridor to the resort.SHA officials announced on Wednesday Route 90 between Coastal Highway and Route 50 will have single-lane closures overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The closures are… Read more »

Grand Jury Issues Child Porn Indictment; Five Felony Counts For Distribution Included SNOW HILL — A Worcester County grand jury last week indicted an Ocean City man on 55 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography following a long investigation dating back to 2017.Jarrett John Wise, 52, was indicted last week by a Worcester County grand jury on five counts of felony distribution of child pornography… Read more »