Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style. 410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance-@delmarvahanddaning.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Harpoon Hanna’s, 39064 Harpoon Rd., Fenwick Island, DE. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

February 7: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

American Legion on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin will offer from 2 p.m.-until for $9. Public welcome.

FEBRUARY 7: Organic Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Join us at Ocean City Organics from 3-6 p.m. for a organic wine and chocolate pairing. 11944 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City, MD

February 7: February 7: Chicken/Fish Dinner

St. Paul United Methodist will hold 11 a.m.-until, eat-in or carry-out, fried chicken platter for $8 or fried fish dinner for $8.

February 8: Soup & Sandwich Lunch

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat soup and salad lunch from noon-2 p.m. Cost $7 for adult and $4 for child.

February 8: Central Committee Meeting

Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County to meet from 9-11 a.m. at the Pocomoke Library. All interested persons are welcome to attend. 410-213-1956.

February 8: Craft Club Opening

The Pine’eer Craft Club Artisan Gift Shop is scheduled to reopen in its new location. The brand-new building is adjacent to White Horse Park, near the site of the weekly farmer’s market. Shop open Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

February 9: Rededication Event

The Ocean City Power Squadron will rededicate the power squadron’s display of its members many achievements and community contributions throughout the years at 3 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.

February 9: Friends, Family Day

New Bethel United Methodist Church will hold at 3:30 p.m. featuring guest speaker Pastor Lemuel Franklin Dixon, a 1964 Worcester High School graduate.

February 11: Plein Air Demo

Local artist Marthia Peleggi will lead a demonstration at 3:30 p.m. at the Berlin Library loft. Event will be repeated March 17 at 3:30 p.m. She will answer questions about plein air and oil painting process.

February 13: AARP Meeting

The local Ocean City AARP chapter will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social half hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss Medicare. Optional luncheon will follow at Crabcake Factory on Route 54.

February 14: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host 4-6:30 p.m. with carryouts available and a bake sale table.

February 14: Valentine’s Day Dinner

Sons of the American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City will host from 5-8 p.m. Dinner includes

New York Strip steak and assorted sides. Cost $18/person. Call 301-943-9722 or 410-289-3166.

February 15: Annual Foreman’s Day

Calvary United Methodist Church will host guest speaker Minister Betty Foreman-Gibbs at 3:30 p.m. with dinner at 2 p.m.

February 15: AYCE Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost $13 for adults. Carryouts available. Baked goods for sale.

February 16: Italian Dinner

St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church offering tickets for its authentic Italian dinner prepared by the Francesco Candeloro family from 1-5:30 p.m. Tickets $15/adults, $7.50 for children 6-12 and free children under 5. Carry out available. Advance tickets recommended, call 410-289-3453.

February 20: NAACP Meeting

Worcester County NAACP will meet at the North Worcester County MAC Senior Center in Berlin at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Debbie Smullen of Worcester Goes Purple.

February 22: Pancake Breakfast

Kiwanis will host in the Ocean Pines Community Center Assateague Room, 8-11 a.m. Carryout available.

February 22: Gospel Sing & Dinner

Powellville United Methodist will serve BBQ or crab cake platters from 4-6 p.m. followed by music from Pastor Danny Travers in the sanctuary.

February 22: Family Fun Day

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 will host 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come learn about the legion family through fun, games and demonstrations featuring face painting 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prizes, arts and crafts and more.

February 22: Bingo

Willards Volunteer Fire Company will hold at the Willards Lions Club with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early bird games at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. with $125 payouts per game. Food and desserts for sale.

February 25: Retirees Meeting

Wicomico Retried Educational Personnel’s winter meeting will be held at the Salisbury Moose Lodge. Social time from 11:30 a.m.-noon followed by lunch. The cost is $10 person, with Wicomico County School staff receiving a complimentary meal if this is their first time attending. Call 410-883-2292 to RSVP by Feb. 10. Please bring school supplies to this meeting to replenish local latch-key tutoring programs.

February 25: Pancake Supper

All Hallows Episcopal Church in Snow Hill continues a decades tradition with its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 4:30-7 p.m. Tickets for dine-in service, $8 for adults, $5/kids. All take-out orders are $8. Advance tickets only, call 410-632-1216.

February 27: Luncheon, Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will host luncheon and general meeting at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Cost of the luncheon is $20/person. Doors open at 10:30 am with meeting beginning at 11 am. To make your reservation, go to www.gopwomenofworcester.org.

March 3-5: Md. Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering at the Ocean Pines Library. There is $15 fee for all three evenings. Register by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email CGAUX1205@Gmail.com

March 5-8: OC Film Festival

Tickets are available for the fourth annual event showcasing 100 films by regional and international filmmakers at venues throughout Ocean City. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite.com

March 12: AARP Meeting

The local Ocean City AARP chapter will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social half hour and refreshments.

March 21: Steak Dinner

American Legion Post 123, Boggs-Disharoon Squadron 123 and Sons of the American Legion hosting 4-7 p.m. in Berlin.

March 26: Carrabba’s Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a Carrabba’s Dinner for dine-in or carry-out. 5-7 p.m. Main Station. The menu is Chicken Bryan, penne pasta, broccoli, Caesar salad, brownie and a drink for $14. Preorders encouraged by calling 619-922-9950.