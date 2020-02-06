File photo

OCEAN CITY — Overnight lane closures are expected on Route 90 next week as State Highway Administration (SHA) crews perform maintenance and repairs along the corridor to the resort.

SHA officials announced on Wednesday Route 90 between Coastal Highway and Route 50 will have single-lane closures overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The closures are needed to accommodate maintenance and repairs to guard rails, lighting and overhead signage on Route 90.

As a result, the eastbound lane of Route 90 will be closed from 8 p.m. next Tuesday to 5 p.m. the following morning. Similarly, westbound Route 90 will be closed following the same schedule beginning next Wednesday at 8 p.m. Next Thursday is being reserved as a weather contingency date.

The planned Route 90 closures come at the same time the Route 50 bridge, or the other major access point to the resort, is experiencing single-lane closures for various maintenance projects. The closures are necessary to provide workers with the time and space needed to safely perform electrical, mechanical and steel repairs in the machine room, install new underwater electrical cables and renovate the bridge tender’s house.