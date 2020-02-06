Fatal Accident In Berlin

The accident scene on Route 113 is pictured Thursday morning. Photo by Christopher Casale

BERLIN – A Parsonsburg man died in a collision on Route 113 in Berlin Thursday morning.

Parsonsburg resident Johnnie Derrickson, 73, was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street in Berlin.

According to the Berlin Police Department, Derrickson, who was driving a Chevy S10, was crossing Route 113 when the collision occurred. The other vehicle involved, a 2017 Freightliner rollback tow truck, was traveling south on Route 113 when the collision occurred. The driver of the tow truck, 58-year-old Robert Kressman from New York, was not injured and refused medical treatment. The cause of the collision, which left Route 113 closed for four and a half hours Thursday, is being investigated by the Berlin Police Department with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department.

