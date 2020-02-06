BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team swept Easton and Snow Hill in a dual meet last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

With the sweep, the Seahawks improved to 12-0 on the season. Decatur beat Easton, 76-6, and Snow Hill, 78-6, on the same night last Wednesday.

Against Easton, Austin Miller beat Jonathan Bolainez at 106, then the Seahawks won three straight by forfeit including Logan Intrieri at 113, Shamar Baines and 120 and Jagger Clapsadle at 126. Nico D’Amico beat Res Bagstahler at 132 and Dustin Morrow won by forfeit at 138.

Noah Reho beat Tyler Brinsfield at 145, but Ethan Kalchthaler fell to Eric Milhollan at 152. Alex Koulikov beat Fubonuh Sama at 160, James Parana beat Charlie Muellor at 170 and D.J. Taylor beat David Ludwig at 182. John Hofman, Jonathan Church and T.D. Ortega won the heavier weight matches by forfeit.

In the same meet, Decatur beat Snow Hill, 78-6. Nine of the 14 bouts were won by the Seahawks via forfeit. In the contested matches, Miller beat Justin Hurney at 106, D’Amico beat Damon Hardy at 132, Morrow beat Curtez Schoolfield at 138, and Koulikov beat Clayton Gaskill at 160.