BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team fell to county rival Pocomoke last week, but rebounded on Tuesday with a win over Delaware’s Indian River.

The Seahawks fell to Pocomoke, 71-45, at home last Friday on the day when the school recognized its 1970 Maryland state championship team. The loss to Pocomoke was the second in a row for the Seahawks, who had just come off a four-game win streak.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks traveled to Indian River for a rare mid-season non-conference game and rebounded from the mini-two-game skid with a 73-36 win over the Indians. Decatur led 24-6 after one quarter and 45-20 at the half and cruised to the rout over Indian River.

Drew Haueisen, who has led Decatur’s offense all season, went off for 35 points in Tuesday’s win over Indian River. Koby Higgins scored 10 and DeCameron McAfee added eight. With the split this week, the Seahawks hovered right above the .500 mark with a 7-6 record.

The Seahawks faced Wicomico on the road on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur faces Queen Anne’s and Mardela on the road next week before returning home against Bennett on February 14.