Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style. 410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddaning-.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Harpoon Hanna’s, 39064 Harpoon Rd., Fenwick Island, DE. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

February 4: Taco Night

The 11th Annual $1 Taco Night will be held at Stephen Decatur High School from 2:30-7 p.m. in the cafeteria. In addition to chicken and beef tacos, there will also be sides, drinks, and desserts. Reservations are not necessary. Patrons can dine in or carry out. All proceeds benefit Stephen Decatur High School.

February 4-6: Basic Boating Safety Course

US Coast Guard Auxiliary offering at the Ocean Pines Library, 6-9 p.m. $15 for all three sessions. Register by calling Barry Cohen, 410-935-4807

February 5: Grace Parker Breakfast

The next breakfast will be held from 7 a.m.-noon at First Presbyterian Church. Eat-in or carryout.

February 7: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

American Legion on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin will offer from 2 p.m.-until for $9. Public welcome.

FEBRUARY 7: Organic Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Join us at Ocean City Organics from 3-6 p.m. for a organic wine and chocolate pairing. 11944 Ocean Gateway, West Ocean City, MD

February 8: Soup & Sandwich Lunch

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat soup and salad lunch from noon-2 p.m. Cost $7 for adult and $4 for child.

February 11: Plein Air Demo

Local artist Marthia Peleggi will lead a demonstration at 3:30 p.m. at the Berlin Library loft. Event will be repeated March 17 at 3:30 p.m. She will answer questions about plein air and oil painting process.

February 13: AARP Meeting

The local Ocean City AARP chapter will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social half hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss Medicare. Optional luncheon will follow at Crabcake Factory on Route 54.

February 15: Annual Foreman’s Day

Calvary United Methodist Church will host guest speaker Minister Betty Foreman-Gibbs at 3:30 p.m. with dinner at 2 p.m.

February 15: AYCE Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost $13 for adults. Carryouts available. Baked goods for sale.