Things I Like – January 31, 2020

A streak of good luck

Genuine excitement from a young athlete

When my kids are excited to see me

An uplifting message at church

Taking off the occasional Friday

A stiff drink after a long day

Coming across a seal on the beach

Stopping on Assateague to let a horse cross the road

Old childhood Polaroids

Articles about journalism

A clean office desk

