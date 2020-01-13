STOCKTON — A Worcester County woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding bicycles with her child on Sunday near Stockton.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Maryland State Police troopers and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Wesley Road in Stockton near the Stockton Fire Department for a reported serious motor vehicle collision. The investigation revealed the operator of a bicycle was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The victim, identified as Erica Lynn Wolf, 43, of Stockton, was pronounced deceased. The victim was riding bicycles with her nine-year-old child at the time of the collision. The child was on another bike and was not injured. The operator of the truck, identified as Charlie Shaw, 20, of Greenbackville, Va., was not injured. The exact cause and contributing circumstances remain under investigation.