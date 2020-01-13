SNOW HILL — A Delaware man, arrested in August after driving his vehicle through the front doors of a closed business and stealing a 12-pack of beer, pleaded guilty last week, was sentenced to 32 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2019, Luis Alcantara, 18, of Bridgeville, Del., drove his vehicle through the front doors of the West-O Bottle Shop and Bar on Route 50 in West Ocean City after the business had been closed for the night. The business’s surveillance video revealed Alcantara headed straight for the walk-in beer cooler and took a 12-pack of beer before returning to his vehicle, backing out and leaving the scene.

His vehicle was located a short time later behind a West Ocean City doctor’s office and he was taken into custody. Alcantara was charged with burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property. The business owner said the incident was bizarre for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was the suspect’s take in the drive-through burglary — a 12-pack of beer. She said the suspect did not attempt to open the cash register, nor did he target any of the expensive wines, liquors and other inventory on the shelves.

Last Friday, Alcantara pleaded guilty to driving under the influence per se, theft under $100 and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving property damage. For the DUI per se charge, Alcantara was sentenced to one year, all of which was suspended.

For the theft under $100, charge, the defendant was sentenced to 90 days with all but 32 days suspended, and for the failure to remain at the scene charge, he was sentenced to 60 days, all of which was suspended. In addition, Alcantara was ordered to pay $5,789.82 in restitution to the victim.