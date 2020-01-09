Things I Like – January 10, 2020

by

Easy decisions

Berlin’s kids ball drop event

An easy trip on the Jersey turnpike

Fiery press conferences

A comfortable suit

Not making resolutions

Close playoff football games

Bosses with open-door policies

Getting away in January

Knowing a good handyman

Photos from past Christmas mornings

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.